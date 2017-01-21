Striving to reduce workplace accidents

CIF director general, Tom Parlon, has called on construction companies to redouble their efforts to reduce accidents on site for 2017.

“Construction companies have worked tirelessly with their industry partners to reduce workplace accidents and fatalities. The industry employs over 140,000 people directly and continues to strive to improve safety management and awareness in the sector. Health and Safety Authority statistics show that tragic accidents are much more likely to occur within the micro-enterprise and self-employed sectors of the industry. It is vital that we redouble our efforts to get the safety message to smaller companies and sole traders, to reduce accidents and always strive towards a zero-fatality industry.”

According to DKM consultants, construction activity is anticipated to grow by 9% per year up to 2020. This growth will be driven by ambitious government targets in housebuilding and infrastructure development as well as commercial growth. DKM estimates that 112,000 new jobs will be created by the sector by 2020 to deliver on these targets. This year, Construction Information Services estimates that almost €19 billion in construction projects will be completed.

“With a strong increase in activity, there will be a subsequent need to expand the workforce and we expect a strong growth of new employees coming onsite, along with those returning to Ireland for work. We are asking construction companies, particularly smaller companies and the self-employed to refocus on Health and Safety for 2017. Now is the time to reflect on our current Health and Safety procedures so you can be busy and safe. We must ensure that the industry maintains its strong record on the management and awareness of safety and health issues.”

For decades, employers and workers within the construction industry have been investing time and money to drive improvements and ensure that all workers can work safely on construction projects in Ireland. Approximately 90,000 workers complete the Safe Pass Programme every year.