Delays due to Tulla Road works
Delays due to Tulla Road works

A traffic light system is operating on the Tulla Road (the R352) in Ennis to facilitate surfacing works at the new roundabout at Cappahard and Oakleigh Wood.

Long delays are being experienced along the route and motorists are advised to use an alternative route where possible.

The traffic light system will be in operation for the remainder of this week.

The system also affects access and egress to Oakleigh Wood which is also being controlled by traffic lights.

Access to Cappahard will remain via the diversion route through Cappahard.

To ensure the safety of motorists and the construction team Clare County Council have requested and stressed the importance that motorists obey the lights at all times.

