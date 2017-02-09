Twenty eight teams chase U-21 hurling honours

Twenty eight teams will compete for the under 21 hurling titles (A, B and C) in 2017 and the draws which were made at Clare GAA headquarters in Clareabbey this evening have thrown up some interesting pairings.

Inagh-Kilnamona, defending champions in the A division will face Wolfe Tones in a quarter final tie.

The full draw is;

Under 21 A; 1-Feakle-Killanena v Kilmaley; 2 Clonlara v Eire Og; 3-Sixmilebridge v Newmarket; 4-Inagh-Kilnamona v Wolfe Tones;

Semi-finals 4 v 3 and 2 v 1

Under 21 B; Preliminary rounds; A; Crusheen-Tubber v Cratloe; B-Clarecastle v Broadford; C; Scariff-Ogonnelloe v Smith O’Briens.

Quarter finals; D; St.Josephs v C; E; Ballyea v O’C. Mills; F; Clooney-Quin v B; G; Tulla v A;

Semi-finals; F v G and D v E;

Under 21 C; Preliminaary round; A; Kilmaley v Whitegate;

Quarter finals; B; Ennistymon v Scariff; C; Eire og v Corofin; D; Parteen-Meelick v Ruan; F; A v Bodyke

Semi-finals ; E v C and B v D