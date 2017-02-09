Twenty eight teams compete for U-21 hurling titles

Twenty eight teams will compete for the under 21 A, B and C hurling titles over the next two months and the draws have thrown up some interesting pairings.

Title holders Inagh-Kilnamona will meet Wolfe Tones in a first round tie in the race for the A title. The full draw is

Under 21 A; A; Feakle-Killanena v Kilmaley; B; Clonlara v Eire Og; C; Sixmilebridge v Newmarket; D; Inagh-Kilnamona v Wolfe Tones;

Semi-finals; D v E; B v A

Under 21 B; Preliminary rounds; A; Crusheen-Tubber v Cratloe; B Clarecastle v Broadford; C; Scariff-Ogonnelloe v Smith O’Briens;

Quarter finals; D; St. Josephs v C; E; Ballyea v O’Callaghans Mills; F; Clooney-Quin v B; G; Tulla v A;

Semi-finals; F v G and D v E

Under 21 C; Preliminary round; A; Kilmaley v Whitegate;

Quarter finals; B; Ennistymon v Scariff; C; Eire Og v Corofin; D; Parteen-Meelick v Ruan; E; A v Bodyke;

Semi-finals; E v C and B v D

By Seamus Hayes