Wolfe Tones face the champions in hurling and football

Wolfe Tones will face the reigning champions in the first round of both the Clare senior hurling and football championships in 2017.

The Shannon club’s name was last out of the drum in both draws which were made at the February meeting of Clare GAA tonight.

The footballers will face Kilmurry-Ibrickane while the hurlers will take on All-Ireland finalists Ballyea.

Delegates rejected the masters fixtures proposal to have the first round of the football championship on the first weekend in May opting instead for a June 10/11 or June 17/18 date.

The first round of the hurling championship will go ahead on the weekend of May 13/14.

The draw for the under 21 hurling championship will take place on this Thursday night at Clare GAA headquarters in Clareabbey after a number of clubs asked to put their case to the CCC as to why they should be in a lower grade.

The following draws were made

Senior Hurling; Miltown v Doonbeg; Kilfenora v O’Currys; Clondegad v St.Senans; Sr. Breckans v Cooraclare; Eire og v Corofin; Ennistymon v Crtloe; Lissycasey v St. Josephs and Kilmurry-Ibrickane v Wolfe Tones

Senior Football; Feakle v Clonlara; Sixmilebridge v Clarecastle; Catloe v Whitegate; Clooney-Quin v Newmarket; Inagh-Kilnamona v Crsheen; Tulla v St. Josephs; O’Callaghans Mills v Eire Og and Ballyea v Wolfe Tones

Intermediate Football; Group 1; Kilmihil, Liscannor, Kildysart, Clarecastle; Group 2; Meelick, Coolmeen, Shannon Gaels, Kilrush

By Seamus Hayes